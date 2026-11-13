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Timothy Allen Miller (1967-2026)
By Rohland Funeral Home,7 days ago
Timothy Allen Miller, 58, of York, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2026. Born on Dec. 6, 1967, he was the cherished son of Nancy Miller and the late Ed Miller of Lebanon. Tim was a longtime member of Hebron United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and was chairman of the Trustee Board. He was not shy about sharing his faith in God and loved to start conversations by pulling a tiny Jesus figurine out of his pocket.