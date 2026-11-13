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Weekend Forecast: Showers Friday, with sunshine to return Saturday and Sunday
By Lebanon County Weather,7 days ago
Weekend Forecasts are sponsored by Jono Ace Hardware, your modern hardware store with ole' fashioned service. Rain and snow showers will linger into Friday afternoon before clouds give way to partial clearing as we progress into the mid- to late afternoon. Temperatures Friday will remain below average as lower 40s are expected, so bundle up!
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