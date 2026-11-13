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Gov. Beshear announces $15.1 million for 15 Kentucky riverport projects
By Aaron Weeks,5 days ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a $15.1 million investment to enhance freight capacity and support economic activity through Kentucky’s waterways. According to a press release, awards from the Kentucky Public Riverport Construction and Maintenance (KPRCM) program will fund 15 projects, which include equipment upgrades and replacement,...
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