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West Virginia politicians cutting taxes while not providing needed infrastructure improvements
By Jack Bernard,4 days ago
West Virginia is the worst state for bridge infrastructure, with 13% of bridges in poor condition. A road crew works on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64 in Charleston, West Virginia in June 2025. Work to replace the deck of the bridge began last month and is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2028. (Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Division of Highways)
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