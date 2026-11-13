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Druski’s SNL Hosting Debut Delivers Show’s Biggest Audience in Two Years
By Shawn Grant,3 days ago
Druski made a major impact with his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, helping the NBC comedy series attract its largest same-day audience in two years. The November 7 episode drew 5.6 million viewers, marking a two-year high among adults ages 18-49. NBC also reported that the episode became the most-watched SNL broadcast ever on Peacock.