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Patriots have plenty to prove in Germany vs. another tough NFC foe, plus players to watch, prediction
By Chad Finn, The Boston Globe,7 days ago
Coming off a brutal loss to the Packers, on Sunday, the Patriots will take on Dan Campbell’s talented one-loss Lions team in Munich. Welcome to Season 15, Episode 10 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious yet lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup …. The Patriots have...