undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BSO: Mother and daughter fatally shot outside Pompano Beach home, man charged with 1st-degree murder
By Dannielle GarciaIsabella Fernandez de CuetoRubén Rosario,7 days ago
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her adult daughter were found shot dead outside a home in Pompano Beach, leading detectives to arrest a man who is now facing murder charges, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Southwest...