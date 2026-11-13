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Tune into the Past with Ottumwa Radio: 90 Missing Ballots Discovered
By Donna Savits,5 days ago
Nearly 96 years ago, Wapello County officials discovered an unusual election oversight that made headlines across Iowa. According to an Associated Press report published in the November 14, 1930, edition of The Daily Iowan, county officials discovered that 90 absentee ballots had been left out of the original election canvass following the November 4 general election.
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