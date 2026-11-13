undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Take-Two Hasn't Ruled Out a GTA Movie or TV Series, but Would Be Highly Selective About Its Partners
By Hennadiy Chemeris,7 days ago
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said the company isn't ruling out a movie or TV series based on Grand Theft Auto, although it would be extremely selective about any such project. Despite the franchise's 30-year history and six mainline entries, Take-Two has yet to produce a GTA film or TV adaptation.