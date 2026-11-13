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GTA 6 Has Received a 1GB Update Before It's Even Out
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
Grand Theft Auto 6 has received a 1.07GB update on PlayStation 5. According to players, the additional download is required even for those who have already preloaded the game. It's currently unclear what exactly the update changes, and Rockstar Games hasn't released any patch notes. The update could be a Day One patch, although this hasn't been officially confirmed. It may include bug fixes and other improvements made after the preload version was finalized.