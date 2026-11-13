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Jensen Huang Resigns From NVIDIA as Employees Call for His Return
By Hennadiy Chemeris,7 days ago
NVIDIA said its leadership transition will not disrupt operations, customer commitments, or its product roadmap after Jensen Huang stepped down as president, CEO, and board member, effective immediately, the company announced. The company expects its operations, customer commitments, and product roadmap to continue without interruption as it searches for a permanent CEO.