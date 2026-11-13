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Cities: Skylines II Is Free to Play on Steam Until November 16
By Arkadiy Andrienko,7 days ago
You can try out Cities: Skylines II for free on Steam, developed by Iceflake Studios and Colossal Order Ltd. The game will be available until November 16, 2026, 21:00 Moscow time. During this period, you can download and run it without purchasing the full version. Free access will allow you to get acquainted with the basic mechanics of the urban planning simulator and evaluate its capabilities.