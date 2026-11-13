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Funding Available for Iowa Teachers to Bring Agriculture into the Classroom
By Press Release,7 days ago
Iowa teachers have an opportunity to bring new agricultural learning experiences into their classrooms with grant funding. The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation (IALF) is helping educators bring agriculture from the farm to the classroom through its Agriculture Literacy Teacher Supplement Grant program. These Farm to Classroom Ag Literacy Grants of up to $250 per project, provide support for creative lessons and hands-on learning experiences that connect agriculture to everyday subjects.
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