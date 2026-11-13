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GTA 6 Code May Have Been Redeemed by a Viewer During a TikTok Livestream
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
A TikTok livestream clip has sparked debate over whether a viewer redeemed a Grand Theft Auto VI code before a Spanish-speaking streamer could. Noticias PlayStation shared a clip of the livestream and said a viewer had beaten the streamer to the redemption. The incident has not been independently confirmed, however, and there is no proof that anyone else actually used the code.