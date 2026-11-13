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Storm Cellar: All-22 Review of Miami’s OFFENSE and DEFENSE vs. Notre Dame
By Justin Dottavio,7 days ago
Miami lost on the road to Notre Dame in South Bend. The Hurricanes were underdogs and lost by a touchdown to the Irish. Rather than 10-12 plays on each side of the ball we’re going to look at a half dozen or so plays on each side instead. We’ll get deeper into the weeds. For Miami’s defense, we’re looking at the leaks in the boat that turn into the Titanic sinking over the next four games (including the ACC Championship Game… I hope!).