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Hit and run crash kills South Range man
By Public Radio 90, WNMU,5 days ago
SOUTH RANGE, MI— Michigan State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in Houghton County. Troopers from the Calumet Post responded Wednesday just after 7 p.m. to M-26 in South Range. They found an unresponsive 69-year-old South Range man lying on the side of the road. Troopers administered first aid, but the man was later pronounced deceased.