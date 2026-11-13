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Richmond Council Approves Waldorf School's $100K Buy of Sherwood Park Green Space
By Andre Bauer,5 days ago
Robin Hood Rd. & Brookland Pkwy. — Intersection Including Proposed Green Space. Richmond City Council gave its approval Monday to Richmond Waldorf School's proposed purchase of a city-owned triangle of land and a closed turning lane tucked into Sherwood Park, clearing the way for the school to pay roughly $100,000 for a strip of green space that has divided neighbors for months.
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