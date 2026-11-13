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Anduril's first satellite has night vision for catching rivals sneaking around in orbit
By Zo Ahmed,7 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. The big picture: Most cameras that keep watch over Earth's orbit only work when sunlight bounces off whatever they're tracking. So when a satellite slips into the planet's shadow, it effectively vanishes for a while. Anduril now says its first satellite can follow spacecraft through those dark stretches. That could let the US military catch a rival quietly changing course at night.