undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lions vs. Patriots Week 10 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast
By Sydney Ciano,4 days ago
In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down Detroit's first nine weeks of the season, talk to NFL's Executive Vice President of Club Business Peter O'Reilly about the league's international initiatives and sit down with Lions President and CEO Rich Haddad.