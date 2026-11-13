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How to build a physical media collection around a theme
By Joe Oliveto,7 days ago
As much as I may consider myself to be a proponent of physical media, I still appreciate that streaming and digital media have their strengths and purposes. For example, if you're a particularly enthusiastic fan of movies and TV shows, you might not have enough storage space for individual disc versions of every title you'd like to watch. Like most people, you probably have to make certain strategic decisions when choosing which DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K discs are worth buying.