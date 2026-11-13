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Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms move through the Phoenix area
By Holly Bock,7 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Today is a First Alert Day for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this evening. Most of this activity will be on the light side; however, it is possible we see some isolated storms that would bring brief, heavy rain. This evening, we could see a few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch across the Valley.
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