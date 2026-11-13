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Miami Valley Dance Company brings Nutcracker magic to Bellbrook High School stage
By Lydia Bice,3 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season is returning to the stage in the Miami Valley with a familiar dose of Nutcracker magic. The Miami Valley Dance Company is bringing the classic holiday tradition to Bellbrook High School, featuring pre-professional dancers ages 10 to 18. The dancers have been putting in hours of hard work to bring the production to life.
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