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Morning Headlines – November 13th, 2026
7 days ago
>Minnesota Faces $113 Million Loss in Federal Medicaid Funding. (Washington, DC) — The Trump administration is denying Minnesota nearly 113-million-dollars in federal Medicaid reimbursements, raising questions about how the amount was calculated. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says 78 of 330 claims reviewed failed to meet federal documentation requirements. The Minnesota Department of Human Services says those claims totaled about 112-thousand dollars, but federal officials used the findings to calculate a 112.7-million-dollar denial. Temporary DHS Commissioner John Connolly is questioning the review process and says the state has more questions than answers. The disputed claims involve services provided between July and September 2025. Minnesota has the option to appeal the decision.