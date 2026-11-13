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After a Pontiac House Fire, a Mother of Five Faces an Uncertain Housing Search
By Marcus Taylor,7 days ago
A Red Cross response can provide immediate help after a house fire, but finding a place to stay afterward can remain a separate challenge. Brieanna Johnson, whose rented Pontiac home was destroyed, is living in her car while her five children stay temporarily with their father, ClickOnDetroit reported. Her two dogs have been staying in a garage.
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