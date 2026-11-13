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Report: Eagles are waiving Hollywood Brown
By Jimmy Kempski,5 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving wide receiver Hollywood Brown, per a report from Jordan Schultz. The Eagles signed Brown in free agency this offseason. He cost $5 million and he canceled out a compensatory pick that the team would have otherwise been in line to gain. In his four-game tenure with the Eagles, Brown had 5 catches for 63 yards. He was the team's lone healthy scratch against the Panthers Week 6.