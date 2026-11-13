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Food Bazaar takes over Western Beef in West Hempstead, drawing mixed reactions
By Alyssa R. GriffinMashiat Azmi,7 days ago
News of Food Bazaar’s acquisition of Western Beef has sparked mixed reactions and curiosity among West Hempstead residents, with shoppers discussing what the changes may mean for their community. Western Beef is a low-budget supermarket chain in the metropolitan area. As of June 2018, the chain owned and operated...
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