undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UPDATE: Suspended Bucks County attorney faces new charges after third victim, age 83, comes forward
7 days ago
Andrew C. Neville, a suspended Newtown Borough attorney already accused of stealing more than $156,000 from two clients, is facing additional felony and misdemeanor charges after a third victim came forward following publicity of his initial arrest, District Attorney Joe Khan announced on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Neville, 40, of...