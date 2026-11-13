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Voices for a Strong Commuinty: Episode 2 (Joe Bartorilla, Paul Mueller, Joe Szafran)
By Broad + Liberty Staff,4 days ago
Listen as host Tom Mellon on this special Veterans Day episode as he’s joined once again by Middletown Police Chief Joe Bartorilla, Team Toyota president and Vietnam veteran Paul Mueller, Bucks County Tour of Honor Chair Joe Szafran, and others as they focus on engaging and making communities safe, reliable, and understanding of each other.