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“Always Has Something Wrong With Him”: Giants Fans Disappointed as Cam Skattebo Reveals Unusual Food Choice That Led To Sideline Vomiting Incident
4 days ago
Cam Skattebo gave New York Giants fans an unexpected explanation for his sideline incident during the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He revealed that he had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before kickoff, which made him sick. Skattebo was seen vomiting on the sidelines during the first...