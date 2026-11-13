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Number of home sales decreased statewide in October; Midcoast median sales prices rose
7 days ago
Source: Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings). Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of Realtors, is a statewide Multiple Listing Service with over 6,300 licensees inputting active and sold property listing data. All statistics are point-in-time data collected on the fourth business day of each month. All data may reflect late reporting of sold data from a prior period.