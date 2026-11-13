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Man arrested for involvement in La Crosse shooting, suspect still at large
By WEAU Staff,5 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for his involvement in a La Crosse shooting, as authorities continue to search for another suspect, Elbert Wright IV. According to La Crosse police, on Nov. 7, 2026, at around 2:09 a.m., La Crosse Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 Block of West Avenue South. Investigation shows after a disturbance inside a bar, two people exchanged gunfire outside.
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