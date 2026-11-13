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Hawaiʻi small businesses, nonprofits with drought-related losses could be eligible for federal loans
7 days ago
Federal disaster loans are available to small businesses and nonprofits that suffered financial losses related to drought conditions in 2026. Through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering up to $2 million in low-interest loans to offset economic losses from the drought, a news release said.