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Q3 2026 analysis shows sustained commercial vehicle demand and transaction velocity
By CBT News Editorial Team,7 days ago
Chico, CA—Nov 11, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) – Work Truck Solutions®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has released its Q3 2026 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis. Q3 data reveals a commercial vehicle market operating at healthy operational levels. Building on positive fleet replacement signals from Q2, new commercial vehicle sales movement per dealer expanded further even as on-lot availability tightened. Meanwhile, the pre-owned market continues to actively absorb fleet trade-ins, maintaining steady turnover, while increasing in transaction volume.