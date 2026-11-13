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Background Briefing (5am) – November 13, 2026
7 days ago
Mississippi’s First Black Legislator Since 1874, Scott Colom, is Elected to the U.S. Senate. We begin with the election of Scott Colom to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi, the first Black legislator from the state since 1874, who formed a bi-racial coalition in a state that is 33.3% Black and 55.2% white. Joining us to discuss the journey of generations of activists from Jim Crow to the martyrdom of Medgar Evers to the Voting Rights Act to Colom’s victory is Marvin King, professor of political science and African American Studies at The University of Mississippi, where he teaches courses on Politics of the American South, Federalism, African American Politics and the Politics of Protest. He is the author of Mississippi’s Mess: Political Inequality, Stratification Economics, and Inadequate Economic Development and he has an article at The U.K. Observer, “Racist mobs once terrorised Mississippi – now the state has a Black senator.”