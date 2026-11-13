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The Ultimate Guide to 632 Crate Engines: From Budget Street Builds to 1,900 HP
4 days ago
Along with the certainty of death, taxes, and iPhone updates, there is perhaps no truer adage than there’s no replacement for displacement. It’s the eleventh commandment. It’s a hieroglyphic carved on the walls of the pyramids. And it’s the eternal wisdom shared by stoic Eastern philosophers, especially when it comes to stretching the Chevy big-block. For more than 60 years, rodders and racers have been probing the dimensional limits of the familiar Mark IV architecture, and the results are invariably consistent: Horsepower comes with cubic inches.