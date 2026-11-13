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Sea Level Rise and A Marine Corps Mentality: A Conversation with Caltech’s Dr. Brent Minchew
By Lori Dajose, CALTECH,4 days ago
Sea level rise is one of the most pressing issues facing society today, with climate models unable to rule out two meters of rise by century’s end. That could permanently displace hundreds of millions of people, several times the number displaced in Europe during World War II. To tackle this urgent problem, Caltech Professor of Geophysics Brent Minchew (PhD ’16) brings a mindset he learned from eight years in the US Marine Corps: the idea of “deliberate haste.”