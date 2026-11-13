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A Guide to Food Recovery in the Hospitality Industry and Why it Matters
3 days ago
A successful food recovery program leverages partnerships to move beyond waste reduction and directly support your business goals and the communities you serve. We have all seen the leftover food at a hotel breakfast buffet or the remnants of a spread at a conference or corporate event. The hospitality industry predominantly views this surplus food as an inevitable waste stream instead of as an opportunity to redirect excess to neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Simple process adjustments can create an eco-friendly, socially conscious, cost-saving, waste management solution.