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Lenawee County Committee Approves Prescription Coverage Changes for 2027
By bryanvish,5 days ago
ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Personnel Ways and Means Committee has recommended changes to employee prescription drug coverage beginning January 1, 2027. County Administrator Kim Murphy presented the proposed changes as a way to control rising health insurance costs. The current prescription copays of $10, $40 and $80 would move to a tiered structure with $20 and $60 copays, 50% coinsurance for certain prescriptions, and 20% and 25% coinsurance for specialty drugs.