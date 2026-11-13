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Rain and snow showers into the weekend. Will it be persistent and/or heavy at times?
By Ken Meehan,7 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overview: Rain and elevation-dependent snow showers, then dry. Rain and snow showers at times on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. A few mountain snow showers linger into Sunday, then dry for all of NCWV. Clouds break for sunshine early next week. Another stretch of dry and sunny days for next week, with temperatures rising above average before next weekend.