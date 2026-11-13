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25 seafood dishes for a special dinner without booking a table
By Lisa MarcAurele,4 days ago
Sometimes you want something at home that feels a little special without turning your kitchen into a project. I love seafood dishes like that because they bring a sense of occasion to an ordinary evening while still being practical enough for a weeknight. These are the kinds of meals that feel like you treated yourself, without needing to plan ahead or go out.