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MangaPlaza Offers Bonus Free Chapters on This Fall’s Boys Love Titles
By Josh Piedra,4 days ago
Grab a blanket, a hot beverage, and discover your next favorite story for free on MangaPlaza that will have you giggling and kicking your feet. From 12 AM PST on November 11 through 11:59 PM PST on November 24, MangaPlaza, one of the largest digital manga stores in the U.S., will have a selection of steamy and sweet boys’ love (BL) and romance titles with bonus free chapters during its Warm & Cozy “Pumpkin Spice” Campaign.