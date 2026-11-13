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17 casserole recipes to feed the family while the Thanksgiving shopping gets done
By Mandy V Applegate,4 days ago
Thanksgiving shopping can push dinner later than planned, but a casserole gives the family a filling dish to come back to. This set includes chicken, beef, breakfast, and vegetable bakes, from noodle casseroles to familiar holiday sides. Choose a main or pair a hearty pan with a vegetable side, then plan the oven time around the rest of the day.