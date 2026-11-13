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Copper pipes stolen in recent string of burglaries at Jewish Fed. campus in Harrisburg
By Matthew Duckworth,7 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg Jewish Community received some "troubling news" from the Jewish Federation in connection with reported thefts and vandalism over the past week and a half. In a communication shared with the community, a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg Transition Committee confirmed...