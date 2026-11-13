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Viewpoint: The Cyber Insurance Industry’s AI Blind Spot
4 days ago
Highly sophisticated AI tools have become integral to modern business operations. According to McKinsey & Company, 88% of organizations report regular AI use in at least one business function. But as businesses adopt AI, the insurance market is still playing catch-up when it contributes to a loss. The broader the adoption of AI, the greater the concern about how malicious actors can weaponize AI against businesses.