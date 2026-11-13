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Microsoft Races to Fix Outlook in One of Its Longest Outages
By Matt Day,4 days ago
Microsoft Corp. is struggling to restore access to its flagship software and end an outage that has paralyzed government offices, traders and businesses globally. Disruptions for Outlook, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence tool continued into a second day on Friday as Microsoft struggled to restore services. Previous disruptions have rarely lasted more than several hours.