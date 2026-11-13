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Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Mickey
By Special to the Tribune,7 days ago
Introducing Mickey, a gorgeous 2-year-old kitty who is proof that good things come in very fluffy packages! With her soft coat, sweet face, and gentle personality, Mickey is quite the catch. She’s a special girl who may take a little time to warm up, but don’t let her initial shyness fool you. Behind that reserved exterior is a curious, affectionate sweetheart who loves attention and being part of the action.
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