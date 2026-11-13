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Person shot in Beaumont park also main suspect in Thursday evening shooting
By Mike Lout,7 days ago
Police in Beaumont are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday evening in a park on the west end of that city. Officers were dispatched to Roger's Park in the 1400 block of Dowlen Road shortly after 7:00 when it was reported that shots had been fired in the area, and they arrived to find an individual who was suffering from a gunshot wound on a nearby street. However, police are now saying they believe the person shot might be the aggressor in the case as he undergoes treatment at a hospital. However, police at last word had not found or located anyone else believed to have been involved.
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