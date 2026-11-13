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Jared Followill was born on November 20, 1986
By Rock Documented Staff,4 days ago
Jared Followill was born on November 20, 1986. He became the bassist in Kings of Leon alongside his brothers, singer and guitarist Caleb Followill and drummer Nathan Followill, and their cousin, guitarist Matthew Followill. Before playing on “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” Jared was a teenager learning his instrument as the family band began making records.