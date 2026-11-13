undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blackmagic Announces Ambisonic Microphone for Immersive Audio on Apple Vision Pro
By Scott Hayden,4 days ago
Blackmagic Design today announced a new pro-level microphone designed to capture spatial audio for immersive video production, including built-in support for Apple Vision Pro. Called the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone, the new ambisonic microphone array features a staggering 108 digital MEMS microphones designed to capture the entire sound field. Essentially, an...