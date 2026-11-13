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Nine Inch Nails released the remix album ‘Year Zero Remixed’
By Rock Documented Staff,4 days ago
Nine Inch Nails released Year Zero Remixed in the United States on November 20, 2007, through Interscope Records. Styled Y34RZ3R0R3M1X3D, the album invited other artists to reshape material from Year Zero. The CD package also opened that process to fans: a DVD-ROM contained the source album’s multitrack recordings, allowing listeners to build their own versions.